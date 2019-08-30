DEVONthink 3.0 Public Beta 7

Share Facebook

Inching ever closer to the final full release, DEVONtechnologies has issued the seventh public beta of the DEVONthink 3 information management app with another round of extensive improvements and fixes. Focusing on increasing compatibility with the upcoming macOS 10.15 Catalina, the release also improves updating items indexed on network volumes. The update also improves the toolbar search; adds support for setting the color of multiple selected tags; improves reliability with Light and Dark modes in 10.14 Mojave and later (including better support in rich text and formatted notes); improves thumbnail generation for image, movies, and PDF documents imported via synchronization; fixes a crash when double-clicking an image while the text annotation tool was selected; and resolves an issue where PDF markup annotations were invisible in DEVONthink To Go.

The DEVONthink 3.0 public beta is free to use, but you’ll need a valid license key after the public beta phase has ended, as well as for accessing email archiving and text recognition capabilities beyond the trial limits. ($99 new for DEVONthink, $199 for DEVONthink Pro, and $499 for DEVONthink Server with a 15% discount for TidBITS members; upgrade pricing available; 91 MB; macOS 10.11+)