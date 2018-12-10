DEVONthink/DEVONnote 2.10.2

Share Facebook

DEVONtechnologies has updated all three editions of DEVONthink (Personal, Pro, and Pro Office) and DEVONnote to version 2.10.2. All three editions of DEVONthink and DEVONnote bring some fixes for macOS 10.14 Mojave and update the HUDs (head-up displays) like the Take Note panel and group selector.

The three DEVONthink editions also improve sync performance when handling indexed files as well as reliability of Bonjour connections, preserve checkboxes in imported Evernote notes, improve support for EPUB metadata, speed up importing from Yojimbo, fix visual artifacts in the scanning interface in Mojave, and prevents several crashes from occurring. The Pro Office edition updates the Web server to use more modern technologies and make better use of fast network connections, plus updates and renames the Apple Mail plugin to fit the tighter controls Apple has put on using Mail plugins. The sync location for Box.com has been removed from all three DEVONthink titles, as the share site will drop WebDAV support on 1 January 2019. (All updates are free. DEVONthink Pro Office, $149.95 new, release notes; DEVONthink Professional, $79.95 new, release notes; DEVONthink Personal, $49.95 new, release notes; DEVONnote, $24.95 new, release notes; 25% discount for TidBITS members on all editions of DEVONthink and DEVONnote. macOS 10.10+)