DEVONthink/DEVONnote 2.10

DEVONtechnologies has updated all three editions of DEVONthink (Personal, Pro, and Pro Office) and DEVONnote to version 2.10. All three editions DEVONthink (plus version 2.6 of the DEVONthink To Go iOS app) add support for syncing databases via iCloud—simply add the iCloud sync location, check off the databases you want, and start syncing. You can also add PDF pages by dropping images onto the thumbnail sidebar of PDF documents (in macOS 10.11 El Capitan and later), and archive email including attachments from Apple Mail with two new scripts (requires Pro or Pro Office editions).

The release also enhances the reliability of importing and indexing, boosts handling and indexing of EPUB files, improves Yojimbo imports, and fixes an issue related to indexing PDF form data (in 10.12 Sierra or later). DEVONnote and all three editions of DEVONthink now require a minimum of 10.10 Yosemite. (All updates are free. DEVONthink Pro Office, $149.95 new, release notes; DEVONthink Professional, $79.95 new, release notes; DEVONthink Personal, $49.95 new, release notes; DEVONnote, $24.95 new, release notes; 25 percent discount for TidBITS members on all editions of DEVONthink and DEVONnote. macOS 10.10+)