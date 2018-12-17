DEVONthink/DEVONnote 2.11

Share Facebook

DEVONtechnologies has updated all three editions of DEVONthink (Personal, Pro, and Pro Office) and DEVONnote to version 2.11 with added synchronization push notifications. Whenever you make changes to databases on Mac or mobile, the app now sends notifications to other devices you are syncing, decreasing the time before changes are downloaded. This new notification system will also wake DEVONthink To Go 2.7 on your iOS device and pull the new data in the background.

The three editions of DEVONthink add an alert to clean the sync store after changing the encryption key, ensure custom icons on formatted notes and Web archives are retained, and improve reliability when using Spotlight importers in macOS 10.14 Mojave. The Pro and Pro Office editions gain support for JSON RSS feeds.

DEVONnote and all three editions of DEVONthink also receive some cosmetic improvements to the user interface, rejigger the URL field of imported files to use only downloadable URLs imported from the files’ metadata, and fix a bug where View > as Split View could cause unnecessary console messages. (All updates are free. DEVONthink Pro Office, $149.95 new, release notes; DEVONthink Professional, $79.95 new, release notes; DEVONthink Personal, $49.95 new, release notes; DEVONnote, $24.95 new, release notes. 25% discount for TidBITS members. macOS 10.10+)