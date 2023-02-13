Share Email

Reddit

Twitter

Facebook



Alsoft has released DiskWarrior 5.3, extending support from macOS 10.8 Mountain Lion through macOS 13 Ventura when rebuilding Mac OS Extended volumes (in other words, it still doesn’t support APFS volumes). The venerable data repair and recovery tool also now runs on Macs with M1 and M2 processors, no longer requires a kernel extension to operate in macOS 12 Big Sur and later, runs within the Recovery environment on Intel-based Macs in Big Sur and later, supports Dark Mode in macOS 10.15 Catalina and later, and makes numerous updates to keep pace with security and other changes in the latest versions of macOS. ($119.95 new, free update, release notes, macOS 10.8+)