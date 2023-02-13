DiskWarrior 5.3
Alsoft has released DiskWarrior 5.3, extending support from macOS 10.8 Mountain Lion through macOS 13 Ventura when rebuilding Mac OS Extended volumes (in other words, it still doesn’t support APFS volumes). The venerable data repair and recovery tool also now runs on Macs with M1 and M2 processors, no longer requires a kernel extension to operate in macOS 12 Big Sur and later, runs within the Recovery environment on Intel-based Macs in Big Sur and later, supports Dark Mode in macOS 10.15 Catalina and later, and makes numerous updates to keep pace with security and other changes in the latest versions of macOS. ($119.95 new, free update, release notes, macOS 10.8+)
According to the developers of Disk Warrior and others, the reason, that to the best of my knowledge, that no one supports APFS repair is that Apple refuses to provide information to developers that would allow them to provide APFS repair.
I owned and relied on Disk Warrior for MANY years up until it could not work with APSF drives. It was what I considered the “gold standard” for fixing Directory issues. I waited and waited and finally gave up. I have moved on and no longer even think about Disk Warrior. And I have to say I have not encountered a single issue with MacOS in years that cannot be resolved using other tools (Disk Utility, OnyX, CleanMyMac, reinstall, etc.).
