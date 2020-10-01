Share Facebook

Jamawkinaw Enterprises has released Downcast 2.9.55 with a minor user interface refresh and added support for AirPlay in macOS 10.15 Catalina and later. The podcatcher app also adds support for using media keys to control playback without the need for a third-party app, adds support for playback control using the MacBook Pro’s Touch Bar, and resolves an issue with sorting playlists by episode file size. ($4.99 new from the Mac App Store, free update, 20.9 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13.2+)