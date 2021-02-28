Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

Downcast 2.9.61

Jamawkinaw Enterprises has released Downcast 2.9.61, reducing the occurrence and improving the “dreaded” inaccessible resource issue. The podcatcher app also ensures the Find buttons on the Resolve Inaccessible Resource Issues dialog no longer causes a crash, correctly displays individual episodes and icons again in the Resolve Inaccessible Resource Issues dialog, provides layout fixes for macOS 11 Big Sur, and ensures descriptions are no longer slightly indented from titles in episode lists. ($4.99 new from the Mac App Store, free update, 26.1 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13.2+)

