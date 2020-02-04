Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

EagleFiler 1.8.12

Michael Tsai of C-Command Software has released EagleFiler 1.8.12, bringing improvements and bug fixes to the document organization and archiving app. The update works around a MailTags bug where tags might not be imported from Mail, improves capturing from MarsEdit (including importing HTML instead of plain text and grabbing multiple selected posts at once), adds a Merge Records script, enhances support for message attachment file types, and fixes a bug with importing folders caused by the folder’s name being the same name but in a different case. ($40 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members from C-Command Software or the Mac App Store, free update, 25.8 MB, release notes, macOS 10.9+)

Comments About EagleFiler 1.8.12

