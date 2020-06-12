Share Facebook

Michael Tsai of C-Command Software has issued EagleFiler 1.8.14, improving imports from various Web sites (including the New York Times and Discourse forums) and displaying a more detailed Kind for text files (e.g., Markdown document or Ruby Source instead of Text File). The document organization and archiving app works around file errors caused by APFS’s strict handling of Unicode characters, saves the source URL when importing from a Web view as plain text via drag-and-drop, improves recognition of bookmark files that are missing a filename extension, resolves an issue where EagleFiler would try to open a database file before it had been fully downloaded from iCloud Drive, and fixes a bug where capturing from Safari failed if JavaScript was disabled. ($40 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members from C-Command Software or the Mac App Store, free update, 26.0 MB, release notes, macOS 10.9+)