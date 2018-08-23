Share Facebook

C-Command Software has issued EagleFiler 1.8.4 with some changes to the document organization and archiving app to prepare for the upcoming release of macOS 10.14 Mojave. The update adds support for Mojave’s Dark Mode, ensures the capture key now works with Apple Mail, and makes various user interface refinements and fixes for compatibility with Mojave. C-Command Software also notes that because of new data protection features in Mojave, you should grant EagleFiler Full Disk Access as well as Automation access for Finder, Mail, Safari, and other applications that you want to capture data from.

EagleFiler 1.8.4 improves importing of Web pages by ignoring timeouts and certificate errors when loading subsidiary resources, speeds up importing of URLs in bookmark format, improves responsiveness by waiting a bit longer to start background operations after opening a library, and works around several Mojave bugs (including issues that prevented open libraries from being remembered and bookmark files from being saved). EagleFiler now requires macOS 10.7 Lion (ratcheting up from 10.6.8 Snow Leopard). ($40 new with a 20 percent discount for TidBITS members from C-Command Software or from the Mac App Store, free update, 20.5 MB, release notes, macOS 10.7+)