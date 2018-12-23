Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



C-Command Software has issued EagleFiler 1.8.5, improving imports from Evernote by converting notes to macOS’s standard Rich Text With Attachments (RTFD) format. The document organization and archiving app now supports importing using Continuity Camera in macOS 10.14 Mojave, enables you to import from the Finder via a Quick Action in Mojave, ensures the Capture Key works properly with NetNewsWire 5, adds support for Mojave’s Hardened Runtime, improves responsiveness when typing, and fixes a bug where status information in the viewer sometimes used the wrong colors in Dark mode. ($40 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members from C-Command Software or the Mac App Store, free update, 21.6 MB, release notes, macOS 10.7+)