C-Command Software has issued EagleFiler 1.8.6, improving imports from Evernote by attaching any optical character recognition (OCR) results to the records as notes. The document organization and archiving app also improves support for Dark mode in the records list, record viewer, source list, and options window; works around a macOS bug that could set the wrong date if modifying a file’s creation or modification date to earlier than 1970; improves viewing and scrolling performance in the records list; resolves a hang in macOS 10.14 Mojave that occurred when importing a URL from Safari via drag-and-drop; enhances the speed of displaying tags in Mojave; and boosts the speed of importing from the Files folder using Scan for New Files. ($40 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members from C-Command Software or the Mac App Store, free update, 24.3 MB, release notes, macOS 10.7+)