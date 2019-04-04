C-Command Software has issued EagleFiler 1.8.7, adding an import option via the Share button in Apple News. The document organization and archiving app modifies the keyboard shortcuts for Import (Command-Shift-1) and Import With Options (Command-Option-Shift-1) to avoid a conflict with the new Screenshot and recording options command in macOS 10.14 Mojave. The release also quickens the pace of displaying AudioNote files, preserves a Microsoft Outlook or Entourage message’s to-do completed status as a tag, works around a bug in Mojave that prevented EagleFiler from using Spotlight importer plug-ins (which affected Excel and OmniOutliner), and resolves an internal error when parsing an invalid e-mail date that could lead to a mailbox not being imported. ($40 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members from C-Command Software or the Mac App Store, free update, 24.4 MB, release notes, macOS 10.7+)