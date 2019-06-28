Share Facebook

C-Command Software has issued EagleFiler 1.8.8 with a variety of improvements and bug fixes for the document organization and archiving app, including preliminary support for macOS 10.15 Catalina. The release now imports dragged file attachments from a rich text view (such as OmniFocus or TextEdit) instead of creating an RTFD file with the attached file inside, adds support for indexing more types of files attached to e-mail messages, plays movie files using AVFoundation instead of QuickTime to improve performance and compatibility with Catalina, limits the amount of a text file to index to avoid running out of RAM, and fixes a bug where a Web archive could open an ad window in Safari. EagleFiler now requires a minimum of 10.8 Mountain Lion. ($40 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members from C-Command Software or the Mac App Store, free update, 25.7 MB, release notes, macOS 10.9+)