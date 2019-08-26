Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

EagleFiler 1.8.9

C-Command Software has issued EagleFiler 1.8.9, adding the capability to display multi-page Adobe Illustrator documents as well as search and select text. The document organization and archiving app now enables you to rename a record and change its extension if the new extension is equivalent (i.e., change .jpeg to ,jpg), resolves an issue where accented characters in an ENEX file could be lost during import, fixes a regression where some .eml files did not display the sender, fixes a bug where EagleFiler would neither quit nor report an error if you tried to quit while an operation was in progress, and corrects an issue with the Tag Cloud toolbar button being disabled when it shouldn’t have been. ($40 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members from C-Command Software or the Mac App Store, free update, 25.7 MB, release notes, macOS 10.9+)

Comments About EagleFiler 1.8.9

