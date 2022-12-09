Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 32 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz

EagleFiler 1.9.10

Michael Tsai of C-Command Software has issued EagleFiler 1.9.10 with added support for Live Text, enabling users of macOS 13 Ventura to select and copy text in scanned PDFs without a separate OCR step. The document organization and archiving app improves the look of the notes field in the import options window when in Dark Mode, improves error reporting when MailTags data can’t be read due to missing Full Disk Access, works around a macOS issue that could cause some HTML files to display as blank, resolves a couple of crashes, and fixes a bug that prevented importing of MailTags metadata from Mail. ($49.99 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members from C-Command Software or the Mac App Store, free update, 32.7 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For over 32 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.