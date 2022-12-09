Share Email

Michael Tsai of C-Command Software has issued EagleFiler 1.9.10 with added support for Live Text, enabling users of macOS 13 Ventura to select and copy text in scanned PDFs without a separate OCR step. The document organization and archiving app improves the look of the notes field in the import options window when in Dark Mode, improves error reporting when MailTags data can’t be read due to missing Full Disk Access, works around a macOS issue that could cause some HTML files to display as blank, resolves a couple of crashes, and fixes a bug that prevented importing of MailTags metadata from Mail. ($49.99 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members from C-Command Software or the Mac App Store, free update, 32.7 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)