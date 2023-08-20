Share Email

Michael Tsai of C-Command Software has issued EagleFiler 1.9.12, working around a change in the forthcoming macOS 14 Sonoma that caused the document organization and archiving app to crash. The release also adds support for the Arc Web browser, improves the display of HTML email messages and the background color when editing RTF files in Dark mode, fixes the blank icons bug in macOS 13.4 Ventura, improves VoiceOver descriptions in the source list, works around a macOS bug that could cause a blank source URL for email messages, and patches a memory leak when doing an indexed search. ($49.99 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members from C-Command Software or the Mac App Store, free update, 34.3 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)