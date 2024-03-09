Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

EagleFiler 1.9.13

Michael Tsai of C-Command Software has issued EagleFiler 1.9.13 with improved importing from Evernote. The document organization and archiving app also no longer uses the now-defunct Nitter tool to import Web pages from Twitter but instead adds a feature that uses EagleFiler’s capture key when browsing in Safari to create a text file with the tweet’s contents. The release improves auto-completion when assigning a tag to a record, works around a macOS bug that could prevent the content of .eml message files from being searchable, addresses a hang that could occur when importing from Unread using the system service, improves capturing from NetNewsWire when multiple articles are selected, resolves a file permissions issue when accessing a shared library, and corrects a timeout error when capturing from a very large mailbox in Mail. ($49.99 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members from C-Command Software or the Mac App Store, free update, 34.5 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)

Comments About EagleFiler 1.9.13

