Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 30 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz No comments

EagleFiler 1.9.2

Michael Tsai of C-Command Software has issued EagleFiler 1.9.2, a maintenance release for the document organization and archiving app that updates its indexer to run natively on M1-based Macs. The update now uses standard system colors for built-in tags, enables you to exclude certain images from processing when importing from Evernote in order to work around a macOS crashing bug, improves indexing when EagleFiler can’t find or load the relevant Spotlight plug-in, works around a macOS bug that prevented the diagnostic report from working properly, and fixes a bug where the source list didn’t update after renaming a tag to an invalid name. ($40 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members from C-Command Software or the Mac App Store, free update, 31.2 MB, release notes, macOS 10.12+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For 29 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

Comments About EagleFiler 1.9.2

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum