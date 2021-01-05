Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



Michael Tsai of C-Command Software has issued EagleFiler 1.9.2, a maintenance release for the document organization and archiving app that updates its indexer to run natively on M1-based Macs. The update now uses standard system colors for built-in tags, enables you to exclude certain images from processing when importing from Evernote in order to work around a macOS crashing bug, improves indexing when EagleFiler can’t find or load the relevant Spotlight plug-in, works around a macOS bug that prevented the diagnostic report from working properly, and fixes a bug where the source list didn’t update after renaming a tag to an invalid name. ($40 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members from C-Command Software or the Mac App Store, free update, 31.2 MB, release notes, macOS 10.12+)