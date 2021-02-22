Share Facebook

Michael Tsai of C-Command Software has issued EagleFiler 1.9.3, improving importing of Web pages from various publications and optimizing performance when importing large numbers of small files at once. The document organization and archiving app ensures the capture key now works in Reeder 5, helps you download messages that Outlook only partially downloaded from the server, adds the Import From Apple Mail (Plain Text) script, works around an encoding bug in Apple Mail that could cause message data to be altered, fixes a bug where tag syncing during an import could cause a hang, resolves an issue that could cause metadata loss if you moved a record’s container while it was being imported, and fixes a bug where a damaged Microsoft Word file could cause EagleFiler to import some bad metadata. ($40 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members from C-Command Software or the Mac App Store, free update, 32 MB, release notes, macOS 10.12+)