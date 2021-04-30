Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



Michael Tsai of C-Command Software has issued EagleFiler 1.9.4, improving the Import ENEX File command to handle invalid XML generated by Evernote 10. The document organization and archiving app also improves handling of libraries stored in iCloud Drive and importing of files stored in iCloud that were evicted from the Mac, enables the source list to display custom folder icons when running in macOS 11 Big Sur, applies a workaround and retries loading a Web page if WebKit crashes on its initial download, fixes indexing of RTFD files containing a PDF file with incomplete metadata, and resolves an issue in Big Sur that caused the source list text and icon to be drawn as if the window were in the background. ($40 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members from C-Command Software or the Mac App Store, free update, 31.4 MB, release notes, macOS 10.12+)