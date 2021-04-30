Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 30 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz No comments

EagleFiler 1.9.4

Michael Tsai of C-Command Software has issued EagleFiler 1.9.4, improving the Import ENEX File command to handle invalid XML generated by Evernote 10. The document organization and archiving app also improves handling of libraries stored in iCloud Drive and importing of files stored in iCloud that were evicted from the Mac, enables the source list to display custom folder icons when running in macOS 11 Big Sur, applies a workaround and retries loading a Web page if WebKit crashes on its initial download, fixes indexing of RTFD files containing a PDF file with incomplete metadata, and resolves an issue in Big Sur that caused the source list text and icon to be drawn as if the window were in the background. ($40 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members from C-Command Software or the Mac App Store, free update, 31.4 MB, release notes, macOS 10.12+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For 29 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

Comments About EagleFiler 1.9.4

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum