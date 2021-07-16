Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



Michael Tsai of C-Command Software has issued EagleFiler 1.9.5, working around a change in the macOS 12 Monterey public beta that caused the document organization and archiving app to crash at launch. The update also ensures the capture key now works with the Iron and Orion Web browsers and with beta and developer versions of Microsoft Edge, improves the speed of the records list in macOS 11 Big Sur, tweaks the Copy Source URL command to place the record title on the pasteboard in addition to the URL, improves the Evernote importer to better recognize files that should be extracted as separate files, makes a change to prevent macOS from allowing the volume containing an open library to be ejected, and fixes a regression where built-in items in the source list could incorrectly appear editable. ($40 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members from C-Command Software or the Mac App Store, free update, 31.4 MB, release notes, macOS 10.12+)