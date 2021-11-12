Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



Michael Tsai of C-Command Software has issued EagleFiler 1.9.6, working around a problem where a Mail error in macOS 12 Monterey could prevent the capture key from working. The document organization and archiving app now preserves the IMAP keywords of the selected messages as tags in EagleFiler, improves the display of email messages that lack a plain text part, reports a better error when a message in Gmail’s All Mail mailbox can’t be imported due to the Mail app’s optimized storage, updates the crash reporter for Monterey, fixes a bug that could cause a crash when dragging and dropping to the records list, and declares notch compatibility for the new MacBook Pros. ($40 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members from C-Command Software or the Mac App Store, free update, 31.7 MB, release notes, macOS 10.12+)