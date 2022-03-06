Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 31 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz No comments

EagleFiler 1.9.7

Michael Tsai of C-Command Software has issued EagleFiler 1.9.7, updating the document organization and archiving app so it uses adaptive color mapping for rich text records and notes to improve viewing light text on a dark background. The release updates sample AppleScripts that used Python (since macOS 12.3 Monterey won’t include Python); preserves the URL, label, and tags when capturing from old versions of DEVONthink; works around a WebKit hang; fixes a bug in Mail that could prevent it from importing a message with an empty body; and addresses a problem where an AppleScript timeout could bog down importing messages with MailTags. ($40 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members from C-Command Software or the Mac App Store, free update, 31.8 MB, release notes, macOS 10.12+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For over 31 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

Comments About EagleFiler 1.9.7

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum