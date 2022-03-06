Share Facebook

Michael Tsai of C-Command Software has issued EagleFiler 1.9.7, updating the document organization and archiving app so it uses adaptive color mapping for rich text records and notes to improve viewing light text on a dark background. The release updates sample AppleScripts that used Python (since macOS 12.3 Monterey won’t include Python); preserves the URL, label, and tags when capturing from old versions of DEVONthink; works around a WebKit hang; fixes a bug in Mail that could prevent it from importing a message with an empty body; and addresses a problem where an AppleScript timeout could bog down importing messages with MailTags. ($40 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members from C-Command Software or the Mac App Store, free update, 31.8 MB, release notes, macOS 10.12+)