C-Command Software has issued EagleFiler 1.9.8, adding preliminary support for the forthcoming macOS 13 Ventura. The document organization and archiving app also adds support for displaying files from the Bike outliner, enables you to drag attached files from a record’s note or from an RTFD record to other apps, makes Gmail labels searchable in EagleFiler when messages are exported via Google Takeout, improves search indexing to include links in Web archives, revises the format for metadata backups to be faster and more efficient in memory and on disk, and fixes a bug that could cause an error backing up the metadata shortly after editing a record. ($49.99 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members from C-Command Software or the Mac App Store, free update, 33.1 MB, release notes, macOS 10.12+)