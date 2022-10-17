Share Facebook

C-Command Software has issued EagleFiler 1.9.9 with various code modernizations and a workaround for a change in Apple News that prevented EagleFiler from showing up in the Share menu. The document organization and archiving app also updates the RTF viewer to support clickable file links created by Nisus Writer Pro, renames Preferences to Settings for macOS 13 Ventura, improves the speed of indexing e-mail attachments, fixes a bug where extracting an e-mail message could fail if the subject contained an emoji that was too new for the file system, resolves an issue where the Import From Apple Mail script could fail with certain message encodings, and now requires macOS 10.13 High Sierra or later. ($49.99 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members from C-Command Software or the Mac App Store, free update, 32.7 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)