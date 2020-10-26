EagleFiler 1.9

Share Facebook

Michael Tsai of C-Command Software has updated his EagleFiler document organization and archiving app to version 1.9, adding support for macOS 11.0 Big Sur and enhancing the user interface. EagleFiler uses the new inline title bar style on Big Sur, and the toolbar now defaults to icon-only mode and supports the new large icon style. The release also now uses system text and icon sizing, indicates folder and mailbox labels with a colored circle, ensures the capture key works with both Apple Mail in Big Sur and the Microsoft Edge browser, enables you to open the original copy of an email in Apple Mail by using the Open Source URL command, and improves importing of Web pages from Discourse forums, Stack Overflow, Twitter, and various Web sites that have pop-ups. EagleFiler now requires macOS 10.12 Sierra or later. ($40 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members from C-Command Software or the Mac App Store, free update, 28.5 MB, release notes, macOS 10.12+)