Evernote 10.10.5

Evernote has released version 10.10.5 of its eponymous information management app, enabling you to drag and drop a note into Gmail or the Outlook desktop application to insert a link to that note in an email (drag and drop to Outlook Web is not supported at this time). The update also enables you to change the background color and pattern for your handwritten notes and sketches, add up to 600 characters to your Home scratch pad, ensures changes to an image or file made in the Preview app are reflected in the original file in Evernote, improves the speed of Merge note actions, and resolves an issue where editing tags would sometimes cause the app to crash. (Free from Evernote or the Mac App Store, 147 MB, release notes, macOS 10.10+)