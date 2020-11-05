Evernote 10.2.4

Share Facebook

In early October, Evernote released version 10 of its eponymous information management app for the Mac with more control over appearance, improved searching, and a redesigned user interface with a clean, modern look. Evernote 10 adds the capability to use semantic headers and tables to give structure to your notes; provides real-time search suggestions as you type; enables search filtering by tag, attachment, PDF, URL, and more; and improves syncing data across different platforms and devices.

Evernote was updated to version 10.2.4 in late October, adding the capability to write quick notes and clip screenshots with the Evernote Helper companion app (via the Evernote icon in the menu bar), ensures the F2 keyboard shortcut will start editing a note title, improves the use of drag and drop to merge notes, reopens the same selected notes and windows when Evernote is restarted, and ensures that importing non-ENEX files no longer creates a new notebook.

Evernote still offers a free Basic plan, which limits syncing to up to two devices and monthly data uploads to 60 MB. A Premium plan is available for $7.99 which opens up syncing to unlimited devices, increases the monthly data upload limit to 10 GB, enables PDF annotation, and provides offline access to both desktop and mobile devices (eligible students can get a 50% discount on a year of Evernote Premium). (Free from Evernote or the Mac App Store, 139 MB, macOS 10.10+)