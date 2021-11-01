Evernote 10.24

Share Facebook

Evernote has released version 10.24 of its eponymous information management app, enabling you to reveal and edit an encrypted block of text without permanently decrypting it. (The text is re-encrypted as soon as you navigate to a different note, ensuring sensitive data stays hidden.) The update also improves search to start searching in a selected notebook or space by default, improves notebook display in non-Latin languages like Japanese, fixes a bug that prevented notes from being moved to another notebook, resolves an issue that prevented merged notes from appearing in a new note, and ensures that completed tasks in a deleted note don’t appear in the tasks list. (Free from Evernote or the Mac App Store, 141 MB, release notes, macOS 10.14+)