Agen Schmitz

Evernote 10.42

Evernote has released version 10.42 of its eponymous information management app with several improvements. The update now auto-populates new note titles with the first line of your note when you click into the title field, enables you to drag tags directly into a note from the tags menu, renames the Preferences file menu to Settings, displays a progress bar as necessary when managing multiple notes, provides a fix for sporadic reports of high CPU usage, and resolves bugs loading the template library and saving templates. (Free from Evernote or the Mac App Store, 222 MB, release notes, macOS 10.14+)

Comments About Evernote 10.42

