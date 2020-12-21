Evernote 10.5.7

Share Facebook

Evernote released version 10.5.6 of its eponymous information management app with performance improvements for note loading, the sidebar, and attaching files plus several user interface improvements. The update adds a keyboard shortcut for creating a tag and an application menu entry point, enables you to create tags in the edit tags pop-up menu, makes navigating the note list with arrow keys more seamless (and hitting Enter takes you right into the note), and adds new note merge options (separate note content with a divider or keep original note titles). Shortly after this release, Evernote issued version 10.5.7 to address a few unspecified bugs that were introduced in version 10.5.6. (Free from Evernote or the Mac App Store, 148 MB, macOS 10.10+)