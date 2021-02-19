Evernote 10.8.6

Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



Evernote released version 10.8.6 of its eponymous information management app, returning “toggle view” keyboard shortcuts that enable you to quickly cycle through snippets, cards, top list, or side list. The update also adds a new keyboard shortcut for opening a new note window from anywhere on your desktop (Command-Option-Control-N), enables you to edit global keyboard shortcuts via the keyboard shortcuts reference menu, ensures external links in your notes now open the first time you click them, enables you to right-click on tags in the sidebar for quick access to more options, and adds the capability to drag a note from the note list and drop it onto a tag in the sidebar to apply that tag. (Free from Evernote or the Mac App Store, 141 MB, macOS 10.10+)