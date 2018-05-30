Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

Evernote 7.2

Evernote has released version 7.2 of its eponymous information management app with more robust handling of open attachments while editing in an outside program. The release also fixes a crash that could occur when annotating PDFs, resolves an issue with nested tags collapsing when they weren’t supposed to, fixes a bug with drag and drop interfering with copy and paste, and ensures that notes shared through iMessage share the entire note, not just the title. Evernote Business also improves the relevancy of search results and fixes a couple of bugs specific to the team- and project-based edition of Evernote (available for $14.99 per user per month). (Free from Evernote or the Mac App Store, 54.4 MB, release notes, macOS 10.11+)

Comments About Evernote 7.2

