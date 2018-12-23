Evernote 7.7

Share Facebook

Evernote has released version 7.7 of its eponymous information management app with tweaks to improve its Dark mode display in macOS 10.14 Mojave. The update also improves typing speed, brings back a keyboard shortcut to center text, and ensures that exports of notes no longer includes those in the trash. Evernote also notes that there are still issues with Spotlight search not working in Mojave and that text is fuzzy on non-Retina displays. (Free from Evernote or the Mac App Store, 56.9 MB, 10.10+)\