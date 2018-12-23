Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 28 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz No comments

Evernote 7.7

Evernote has released version 7.7 of its eponymous information management app with tweaks to improve its Dark mode display in macOS 10.14 Mojave. The update also improves typing speed, brings back a keyboard shortcut to center text, and ensures that exports of notes no longer includes those in the trash. Evernote also notes that there are still issues with Spotlight search not working in Mojave and that text is fuzzy on non-Retina displays. (Free from Evernote or the Mac App Store, 56.9 MB, 10.10+)\

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For 28 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

Comments About Evernote 7.7

Comments are not currently available for this post.