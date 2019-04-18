Evernote 7.9.1

Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

In late February, Evernote released version 7.9 of its eponymous information management app to fix an issue with line and paragraph breaks disappearing when pasted from another editor into Evernote and to ensure that table borders print correctly. This week, Evernote issued version 7.9.1 to address a critical security vulnerability related to clicking a link masked as a Web address that could allow an attacker to run malicious code—TechCrunch has details. (Free from Evernote or the Mac App Store, 72.2 MB, macOS 10.10+)

