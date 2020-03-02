Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



Flexibits has released Fantastical 3.0.7 with more refinements to the recently upgraded calendar app. The update now marks hidden calendars more clearly when autocompleting calendars in the parser, improves responsiveness when deleting multiple events at once, updates notes for Zoom conference calls more quickly when updating Zoom options, improves handling of failed logins to the Flexibits account when using Sign In With Apple or Sign In With Google, and fixes a bug that caused all-day tasks to appear as overdue on the day that they’re due. ($39.99 annual subscription from Flexibits and the Mac App Store, free update from version 3, 21.8 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13.2+)