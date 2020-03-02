Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 29 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz No comments

Fantastical 3.0.7

Flexibits has released Fantastical 3.0.7 with more refinements to the recently upgraded calendar app. The update now marks hidden calendars more clearly when autocompleting calendars in the parser, improves responsiveness when deleting multiple events at once, updates notes for Zoom conference calls more quickly when updating Zoom options, improves handling of failed logins to the Flexibits account when using Sign In With Apple or Sign In With Google, and fixes a bug that caused all-day tasks to appear as overdue on the day that they’re due. ($39.99 annual subscription from Flexibits and the Mac App Store, free update from version 3, 21.8 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13.2+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For 29 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

Comments About Fantastical 3.0.7

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum