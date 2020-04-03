Skip to content
Agen Schmitz No comments

Fantastical 3.0.9

Flexibits has released Fantastical 3.0.9, improving the performance when resizing Fantastical’s window in month view. The calendar app also adds a “1 minute before” alert option, addresses a problem where default alerts weren’t added to accepted invitations, resolves an issue where Office 365 accounts wouldn’t prompt for reauthorization if the login expired, fixes a bug that prevented the next upcoming event in the menu from being updated when the day changed, corrects an issue where long events could appear at the wrong time, and resolves an issue importing ICS files that are part of a recurring event into Exchange calendars. ($39.99 annual subscription from Flexibits and the Mac App Store, free update, 21.9 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13.2+)

Comments About Fantastical 3.0.9

