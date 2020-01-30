Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



Flexibits has updated Fantastical to version 3, a major release for the alternative to Apple’s Calendar app. Fantastical 3.0 boasts a refreshed user interface, a unified look across all platforms (macOS, iOS, iPadOS, and watchOS), and a new subscription pricing model. New features include the capability to propose multiple meeting times with others, 10-day AccuWeather forecasts that appear as a clickable icon on each day, support for Todoist tasks, and calendar sets that work across all platforms. Fantastical also lets users add “interesting” calendars that feature sports teams from around the globe (such as Fjölnir FC in Reykjavik, Iceland), favorite TV shows, and holidays from various countries, religions, and education systems.

Previously priced at $49.99 as a one-time purchase for Fantastical 2 for the Mac, Fantastical 3’s new subscription rate for Fantastical Premium is $4.99 per month (or $39.99 annually, a 33% savings). The iPhone and iPad apps are now included with Fantastical Premium, whereas they previously cost $9.99 and $4.99, respectively.

If you own a Fantastical 2 license, launching the app will automatically update it to version 3.0 with existing Fantastical 2 features unlocked and usable. That limited version also lacks support for adding tasks, collaboration features, and even viewing the Day, Week, Month, and Year calendar views, thus limiting you to just the sidebar view. To use any of the new Fantastical 3 features or the standard calendar views, you’ll need to subscribe to Fantastical Premium.

A free, fully functional 14-day trial of Fantastical 3 is available after creating a Flexibits account and providing a credit card. ($39.99 annual subscription from Flexibits and the Mac App Store, 21.7 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13.2+)