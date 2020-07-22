Share Facebook

Flexibits has issued Fantastical 3.1.2, a maintenance release of the calendar app with numerous improvements and fixes. Fantastical now syncs hidden read-only events across devices; gains a new option to manage hidden items in the calendar sets menu; displays anniversary events with options to message, call, or email the contact; opens the BlueJeans app when joining BlueJeans meetings; fixes a bug that prevented event details from being saved when moving an event across calendars while also making edits; and resolves an issue with Zoom meeting info not always being included in the notes. ($39.99 annual subscription from Flexibits and the Mac App Store, free update, 22.6 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13.2+)