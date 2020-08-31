Share Facebook

Flexibits had issued Fantastical 3.1.5, adding support for the Circuit, Vidyo, and StarLeaf conference call platforms. The calendar app improves search speed when searching through many items from Reminders, enables you to select multiple calendars and right-click to ignore alerts for all selected calendars, fixes a bug that prevented Zoom one-tap mobile numbers from being created correctly, fixes a bug where the currently visible date could get stuck far in the past, and resolves an issue where rescheduling an event on another device wouldn’t hide the notification for the event. ($39.99 annual subscription from Flexibits and the Mac App Store, free update, 22.8 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13.2+)