Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 30 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz No comments

Fantastical 3.1.5

Flexibits had issued Fantastical 3.1.5, adding support for the Circuit, Vidyo, and StarLeaf conference call platforms. The calendar app improves search speed when searching through many items from Reminders, enables you to select multiple calendars and right-click to ignore alerts for all selected calendars, fixes a bug that prevented Zoom one-tap mobile numbers from being created correctly, fixes a bug where the currently visible date could get stuck far in the past, and resolves an issue where rescheduling an event on another device wouldn’t hide the notification for the event. ($39.99 annual subscription from Flexibits and the Mac App Store, free update, 22.8 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13.2+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For 29 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

Comments About Fantastical 3.1.5

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum