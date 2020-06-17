Share Facebook

Flexibits has issued Fantastical 3.1, a big update for the calendar app for those working from home, thanks to automatic conference call detection and timed calendar sets. The release adds conference call link detection for a variety of services (including Zoom, Webex, Microsoft Teams, and GoToMeeting) so upcoming events with a conference call automatically show a Join button in the list, Day, and Week views, and in the menu bar list of events. The new timed calendar sets enable you to toggle multiple calendars and task lists on and off with a single click, tap, or keystroke, and they can activate automatically at a specified time and day.

The release also brings performance improvements to Reminders (and fixes an issue toggling all-day on a task), resolves a bug where due dates on Google Tasks could be off by a day, brings improvements to Dark and Light mode appearance settings, addresses a potential crash when deleting all events on a day, and fixes a bug that prevented the creation of all-day tasks when duplicating all-day events. ($39.99 annual subscription from Flexibits and the Mac App Store, free update, 22.3 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13.2+)