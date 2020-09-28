Share Facebook

Flexibits has issued Fantastical 3.2, adding options to search only title, location, or attendees. The calendar app now displays recurring events more prominently when viewing hidden items, improves the display of short back-to-back events so they are less likely to overlap in Day and Week views, fixes a bug that caused Google sync to get stuck in some situations, resolves an issue where sync errors on Zoom accounts sometimes wouldn’t be shown, and addresses a problem where notifications for recurring events could disappear suddenly. ($39.99 annual subscription from Flexibits and the Mac App Store, free update, 23.1 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13.2+)