Flexibits has issued Fantastical 3.3.3, a maintenance release for the calendar app that adds an option to choose which browser to use for conference calls. The update also rejiggers the time zone menu to now show the UTC offset of each time zone, adds support for combining events from Reclaim, adds an option to disable Microsoft Teams integration when adding an Office 365 account, ensures the Up Next widget now includes birthdays and anniversaries set to include all-day events, now displays priorities of tasks in widgets, and resolves a crash that could occur when modifying Interesting Calendars on another device. ($39.99 annual subscription from Flexibits and the Mac App Store, free update, 41.3 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13.2+)