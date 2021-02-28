Share Facebook

Flexibits has issued Fantastical 3.3.5, a maintenance release for the calendar app with a variety of improvements and bug fixes. The update adds an option to enable a waiting room when creating Zoom meetings, enables invitees to be sorted by acceptance state and name, adds support for Gather.town conferences, improves conference call detection, resolves an issue where the due date of tasks from Reminders might not match what is shown in the Reminders app, fixes a bug that prevented users from joining some BlueJeans meetings, addresses an issue where event notifications that were swiped away in macOS 11 Big Sur could reappear, and fixes a bug where the menu bar item wouldn’t update to show the number of remaining events. ($39.99 annual subscription from Flexibits and the Mac App Store, free update, 41.8 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13.2+)