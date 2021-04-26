Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



Flexibits has issued Fantastical 3.3.8, a maintenance release for the calendar app with a variety of improvements and bug fixes. The update adds support for CoScreen and Microsoft Teams Gov URLs, hides the URL field in Google events because Google Calendar doesn’t support it correctly, displays a warning when trying to edit a repeating task on Todoist, resolves an issue where completing meeting proposals on iCloud wouldn’t send an event invitation, fixes a bug that could cause all tasks from Reminders to appear in the search results, addresses a problem where attachments on Google Calendar would be named Untitled, and resolves an issue adding Outlook.com accounts. ($39.99 annual subscription from Flexibits and the Mac App Store, free update, 41.7 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13.2+)