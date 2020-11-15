Share Facebook

Flexibits has issued Fantastical 3.3 with added support for macOS 11 Big Sur and Macs running on Apple’s M1 chip. The desktop calendar app also introduces several new widgets that can be accessed in Notification Center, similar to the widgets added to the iOS edition of Fantastical back in September. The release also now displays sunrise and sunset times in the weather forecast; adds support for adding Microsoft Teams meetings to events on Office 365 (requires a re-authentication); adds an option to add Google Meet conferences to new invitations automatically; adds support for detecting Skype, Doxy, SimplePractice, and BlueJeans event URLs; resolves an issue where creating an invitation with a Google Meet conference would send two emails to the invitees; and fixes a bug where checking availability could show events off by an hour. ($39.99 annual subscription from Flexibits and the Mac App Store, free update, 40.4 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13.2+)