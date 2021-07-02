Share Facebook

Flexibits has issued Fantastical 3.4.1, updating the calendar app’s method of searching for contacts on Google Contacts (requiring you to reauthorize your Google accounts). The update also brings support for Vowel meetings, adds an option to set a custom start date for week numbers, resolves an issue where the day of the week could appear twice in widgets, fixes a bug that prevented Google accounts from updating quickly after waking from sleep, resolves an issue where adding a new Google account would sometimes sync tasks but not events, and fixes a bug where birthday events could appear as “Birthday” instead of the name of the person. ($39.99 annual subscription from Flexibits and the Mac App Store, free update, 42.3 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13.2+)