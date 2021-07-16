Skip to content
Agen Schmitz No comments

Fantastical 3.4.2

Flexibits has issued Fantastical 3.4.2, adding options for custom app icons in the Dock and support for Working Elsewhere availability in Exchange. The calendar app also introduces support for getting information about selected events and tasks via AppleScript, moves some preferences from Appearance to a new Events & Tasks section, resolves an issue where combining identical events sometimes failed, fixes a bug that prevented adding attachments to Google events, addresses a problem with downloading Exchange attachments from old events, fixes a bug where the Zoom meeting options could appear offscreen, and resolves an issue where check availability wasn’t shown on some CalDAV servers. ($39.99 annual subscription from Flexibits and the Mac App Store, free update, 53.1 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13.2+)

Comments About Fantastical 3.4.2

