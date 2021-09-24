Fantastical 3.4.5 and Cardhop 2.0.6

Share Facebook

Flexibits has issued Fantastical 3.4.4, adding an option to add Microsoft Teams meetings to new events automatically. The calendar app also adds support for detecting meetings in DialPad (formerly UberConference), enables holders of paid Zoom accounts to specify alternative hosts for Zoom meetings, resolves an issue where the next upcoming item in the menu bar would appear distorted, fixes a bug that caused some ICS files to import with invalid data, addresses a problem where recurring events on local On My Mac calendars could be missing, and ensures that RingCentral conference URLs with passwords are detected correctly. A quick 3.4.5 update fixes a bug that prevented widgets from loading.

Flexibits also released Cardhop 2.0.6 to fix the RingCentral action when using the latest version of RingCentral and add Cardpal as a new custom Dock icon option. The apps are available together only in the Flexibits Premium subscription. ($39.96 annual subscription from Flexibits and the Mac App Store, free update from version 2, 53.9/34.4 MB, Fantastical release notes/Cardhop release notes, macOS 10.13.2+)